TCW Group Inc. Sells 5,733 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

