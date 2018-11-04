Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TARO stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.36. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $128.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

TARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

