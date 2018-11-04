Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TARO stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.36. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $128.46.
TARO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
