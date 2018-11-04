Target (TGT) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 1.33

News coverage about Target (NYSE:TGT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Target earned a news sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the retailer an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Citigroup upped their price target on Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.41. 3,592,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73. Target has a 52 week low of $54.04 and a 52 week high of $90.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

