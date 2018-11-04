Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:TALO opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.58. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
