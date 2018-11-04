Talos Energy (TALO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TALO opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.58. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on TALO shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

