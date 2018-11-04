TAG Immobilien (TEG) PT Set at €19.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Commerzbank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.46 ($23.79).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €20.26 ($23.56) on Wednesday. TAG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €12.41 ($14.43) and a 52 week high of €16.70 ($19.42).

TAG Immobilien AG acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany.. It also operates commercial real estate properties and boarding houses. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed approximately 83,000 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

