Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Receives $76.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 195,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,946.50, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.58. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.73 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $484,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,630,240 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,288,000 after buying an additional 484,979 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after purchasing an additional 172,693 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.2% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 669,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,380,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 52.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 78,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

