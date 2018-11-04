T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $11.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 522.30% and a negative return on equity of 699.71%. T2 Biosystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T2 Biosystems will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lowery sold 138,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $853,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $5,844,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

