Synthetic Biologics (SYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Synthetic Biologics to post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the quarter.

Synthetic Biologics (NASDAQ:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SYN remained flat at $$0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 206,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,557. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $29.01.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its lead product candidates are in Phase III development, such as SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C.

