Synovus Financial Corp Sells 882 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $347.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morningstar set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

