Synchrony Financial (SYF) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 13213814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Edward Jones cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.6% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

