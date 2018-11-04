Swiss Re (SREN) PT Set at CHF 95 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a CHF 95 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 101 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 101.70 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a CHF 106 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 99.34.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SREN stock opened at CHF 97.12 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.