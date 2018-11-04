SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Venator Materials PLC’s Q4 2018 Earnings (VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a report released on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ FY2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Vertical Research cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “$16.08” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Venator Materials from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

VNTR stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.27. Venator Materials has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 24.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Venator Materials news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $135,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 125.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 57.0% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,189,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 431,941 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 30.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 137.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.