SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Shutterfly, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SFLY)

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shutterfly in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the technology company will earn $5.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.96. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $368.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.54 million. Shutterfly had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Shutterfly from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NASDAQ SFLY opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Shutterfly has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 825,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100,836 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterfly in the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shutterfly by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Dwayne A. Black sold 3,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $245,936.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Satish Menon sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $292,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,160.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,222 shares of company stock worth $3,731,954 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories.

