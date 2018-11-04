SunTrust Banks Upgrades Buckeye Partners (BPL) to “Hold”

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) was upgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Buckeye Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Buckeye Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.58.

NYSE:BPL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,915,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,919. Buckeye Partners has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $909.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Buckeye Partners will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Buckeye Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,823,000 after acquiring an additional 778,840 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Buckeye Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,103,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after acquiring an additional 273,511 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Buckeye Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,049,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,133,000 after acquiring an additional 86,776 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Buckeye Partners by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,879,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in Buckeye Partners by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,215,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,740,000 after acquiring an additional 342,798 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

