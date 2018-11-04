Summit X LLC Takes $450,000 Position in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 49,726 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,021,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,773,000 after buying an additional 644,345 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,430,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,889,000 after buying an additional 322,057 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 20,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $648,544.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank J. Ferazzi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $34,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,808.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $929,400 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.58 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

