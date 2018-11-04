Summit X LLC Invests $385,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Stock

Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.45. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $38.13.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.64 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.26%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Jerry A. Peace sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $92,252.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $137,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

