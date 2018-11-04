Summit X LLC Has $660,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV)

Summit X LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $68.46 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

