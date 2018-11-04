SUMITOMO Chem C/ADR (SOMMY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SUMITOMO Chem C/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SUMITOMO Chem C/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

SUMITOMO Chem C/ADR stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. SUMITOMO Chem C/ADR has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

