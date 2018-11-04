Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) VP Sells $162,300.00 in Stock

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $162,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RGR stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $980.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $114.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

