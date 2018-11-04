Strs Ohio Sells 1,200 Shares of ICF International Inc (ICFI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of ICF International worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at $27,825,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at $597,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on ICF International to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

ICF International stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. ICF International Inc has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $201,496.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

