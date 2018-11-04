Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Strongbridge Biopharma to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Strongbridge Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:SBBP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,008. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $272.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.36.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk acquired 360,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,705.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 524,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after purchasing an additional 363,328 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,830,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 434,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.