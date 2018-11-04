Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in CME Group Inc (CME)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 84.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 151.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in CME Group by 267.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $210,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.54.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $449,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,864,573.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,508,292.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,607 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $183.86 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 113.67%. The company had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

