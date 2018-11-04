Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $9.40 Million Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.9% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $123,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Argus began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $136.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $131.22 and a 52 week high of $151.30.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

