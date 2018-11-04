Stratasys (SSYS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.89.

SSYS stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 1,135,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.70. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stratasys will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $169,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

