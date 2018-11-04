Storm Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Storm has a total market capitalization of $41.34 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Bittrex. During the last week, Storm has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00150528 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00256347 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.18 or 0.10304504 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,478,218,033 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, IDEX, Radar Relay, Coinnest, WazirX, Binance, Bitbns, Bancor Network, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, Upbit, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.