Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $20.60 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,381,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 181,642 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 259,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,409,868.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $175,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,581.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,809 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,679 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. JMP Securities set a $16.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

NYSE MPW opened at $15.34 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 124.88%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

