Stephen M. Bianchi Purchases 1,000 Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CEO Stephen M. Bianchi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.14. Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $7,445,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

CZWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Sandler O’Neill cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

