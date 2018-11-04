State Bank Financial (STBZ) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. State Bank Financial earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

STBZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.50 price objective on shares of State Bank Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of STBZ traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. 259,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. State Bank Financial has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $982.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.11). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $68.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Bank Financial will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

