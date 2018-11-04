Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 7,574 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $5.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,466,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111,073. Starbucks has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

