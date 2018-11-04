St. Joe (JOE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 264,372 shares.The stock last traded at $15.72 and had previously closed at $16.00.
JOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.
The stock has a market cap of $956.80 million, a P/E ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in St. Joe by 30.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 192,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in St. Joe by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 145,473 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in St. Joe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in St. Joe by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.
About St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)
The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.
