Spotify (SPOT) PT Lowered to $200.00

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Spotify from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nomura reduced their price objective on Spotify from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Spotify from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Spotify to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.04.

SPOT stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,803. Spotify has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

