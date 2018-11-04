Sphre AIR (XID) Trading Up 65% Over Last 7 Days

Sphre AIR (CURRENCY:XID) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Sphre AIR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Sphre AIR has traded up 65% against the US dollar. Sphre AIR has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4,177.00 worth of Sphre AIR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015416 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00150079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00256582 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.14 or 0.10099697 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sphre AIR Token Profile

Sphre AIR ‘s launch date was July 4th, 2017. Sphre AIR ‘s total supply is 30,820,620 tokens. The Reddit community for Sphre AIR is /r/SphreCo . Sphre AIR ‘s official Twitter account is @sphreco . Sphre AIR ‘s official website is sphereidentity.com

Buying and Selling Sphre AIR

Sphre AIR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphre AIR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphre AIR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphre AIR using one of the exchanges listed above.

