Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of SMBC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 47.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.