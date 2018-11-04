Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of SMBC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $41.49.
Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.18%.
About Southern Missouri Bancorp
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
