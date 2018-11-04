Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Raymond James (RJF) Share Price

Media stories about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a daily sentiment score of 1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RJF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.09. 1,241,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $102.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RJF shares. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In related news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn acquired 1,500 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $889,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

