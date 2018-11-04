SmartCash Trading Down 17.9% This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CoinBene and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and $55,226.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,335.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.67 or 0.03292374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.99 or 0.08793497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00846586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.77 or 0.01739403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00147470 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.39 or 0.01859110 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00463495 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00030077 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,654,817,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,773,052 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

