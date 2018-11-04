SM Energy (SM) PT Set at $44.00 by Williams Capital

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) received a $44.00 price target from equities researchers at Williams Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Williams Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on SM Energy to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.31.

SM stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,129,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.99. SM Energy has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $459.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 445,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $302,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in SM Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $11,609,000.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

