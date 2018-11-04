SLS International (SLS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of SLS International (AMEX:SLS) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of SLS International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SLS International in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of SLS International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLS International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLS International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Get SLS International alerts:

Shares of SLS opened at $0.00 on Thursday.

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23).

SLS International Company Profile

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for SLS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.