SLM Corp (SLM) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,614,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,161,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.59% of SLM worth $178,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 14.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the second quarter worth $1,908,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 302,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 408.2% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 37,605,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,582,000 after buying an additional 30,205,408 shares during the period. Finally, FSI Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 26.3% during the second quarter. FSI Group LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $356.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.10 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

