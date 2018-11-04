Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Director Sells $258,750.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,648.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SWKS opened at $85.27 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $79.27 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.
Skyworks Solutions Company Profile
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
