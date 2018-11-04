Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Director Sells $258,750.00 in Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,648.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SWKS opened at $85.27 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $79.27 and a 12 month high of $117.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

