SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

SKYW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Terry Vais sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $103,088.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Woodward sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $359,677.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,884 shares of company stock worth $3,198,061. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,749,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 36,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in SkyWest by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,194,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SkyWest by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 470,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.86. 324,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,521. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.56. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. SkyWest had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

