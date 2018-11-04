Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Nomura reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

SHI traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $45.73. 43,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,083. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $74.09.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The oil and gas company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 58.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.