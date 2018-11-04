Sino Agro Food (SIAF) and Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) and Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sino Agro Food has a beta of -1.19, indicating that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquabounty Technologies has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sino Agro Food and Aquabounty Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Agro Food -10.98% 3.42% 3.08% Aquabounty Technologies N/A -46.49% -38.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sino Agro Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Aquabounty Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Sino Agro Food shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Aquabounty Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sino Agro Food and Aquabounty Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Agro Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Aquabounty Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aquabounty Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.40%. Given Aquabounty Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aquabounty Technologies is more favorable than Sino Agro Food.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sino Agro Food and Aquabounty Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Agro Food $198.17 million 0.08 -$13.10 million N/A N/A Aquabounty Technologies $53.28 million 0.67 -$9.25 million ($1.06) -2.61

Aquabounty Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sino Agro Food.

Summary

Aquabounty Technologies beats Sino Agro Food on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino Agro Food Company Profile

Sino Agro Food, Inc. operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company engages in growing and selling fishes, eels, and prawns; manufacturing and selling organic fertilizers, and bulk and concentrated livestock feed; and rearing and selling whole beef cattle and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in growing and selling Hylocereus Undatus (HU) flowers; and drying, value added processing, and selling HU flower products. In addition, the company engages in the sheep cultivation activities; development of restaurants; plantation of crops and pastures; and distribution of imported meat and seafood. Further, it operates as an engineering and consulting company that builds and operates agriculture and aquaculture farms. The company was formerly known as A Power Agro Agriculture Development, Inc. and changed its name to Sino Agro Food, Inc. in December 2007. Sino Agro Food, Inc. is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

