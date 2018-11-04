Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.31.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. 459,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,664. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $201,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $396,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

