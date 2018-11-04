Signition LP Purchases Shares of 4,588 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX)

Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,588 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,542 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,152,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $13,630,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, VP Michael Kagan sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $27,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $425,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,339 shares of company stock worth $1,462,809 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Shares of NASDAQ MLNX opened at $88.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.31. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.55 and a 52 week high of $90.45.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

