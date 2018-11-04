Shield Therapeutics (STX) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 23rd.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

Shield Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Thursday. Shield Therapeutics has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

In other Shield Therapeutics news, insider Carl Sterritt bought 88,235 shares of Shield Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.90 ($39,200.18).

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.