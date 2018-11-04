Sherritt International (S) Trading Up 12.5%

Sherritt International Corp (TSE:S)’s share price was up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 1,923,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,332,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sherritt International from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Sherritt International from C$2.15 to C$1.95 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Sherritt International from C$1.65 to C$1.20 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in mining and refining nickel from lateritic ores in Canada, Cuba, and Madagascar. The company operates through Moa JV and Fort Site, Ambatovy JV, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other segments. The Moa JV and Fort Site segment is involved in mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt; and the production and sale of agricultural fertilizers.

