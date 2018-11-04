Sensata Technologies (ST) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target increased by Barclays from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cross Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $960,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,817 shares of company stock worth $2,417,709. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,966,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 353,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,687,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 21,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 741,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,292,000 after buying an additional 602,102 shares in the last quarter.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

