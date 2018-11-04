Sensata Technologies (ST) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Sensata Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.33.

NYSE ST opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $57.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 14.63%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,428,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,709. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tesuji Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,593,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,256,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,834,000 after acquiring an additional 499,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,049,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,547,000 after acquiring an additional 63,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 92,718 shares during the period.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

