Senior (SNR) Price Target Cut to GBX 310

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Numis Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 324.71 ($4.24).

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of LON:SNR opened at GBX 259 ($3.38) on Friday. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.40 ($4.06).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.