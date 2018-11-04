Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Senior Housing Properties Trust worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $184,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $191,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

SNH stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.31 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 98.73%.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

